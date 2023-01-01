Menu
2019 Volkswagen Jetta

40,000 KM

Details

$27,990

+ tax & licensing
$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Highline Driver Assistance w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise. Moonroof

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Highline Driver Assistance w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise. Moonroof

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

40,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10099224
  • Stock #: 19375
  • VIN: 3VWE57BU3KM065521

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 40,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
60/40 split folding rear seats

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Safety

Rearview Camera
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

USB port
Heated Side Mirrors
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind Spot Detection
Leatherette Trimmed Seats
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Front Assist - Autonomous Emergency Braking
Automatic High Beam Control
Pushbutton Start
8” touchscreen
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shifter
Start/Stop System
Manual Front Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

