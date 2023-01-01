Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,890 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 3 , 6 2 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10121655

10121655 Stock #: 19516

19516 VIN: 3VWE57BU2KM138250

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 19516

Mileage 43,627 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Power Sunroof Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Interior Adaptive Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS 60/40 split folding rear seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Dual Zone Climate Control Safety Rearview Camera Rear Cross Traffic Alert Additional Features USB port Heated Side Mirrors Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Blind Spot Detection Leatherette Trimmed Seats Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Front Assist - Autonomous Emergency Braking Automatic High Beam Control 8” touchscreen Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shifter Keyless Entry w/ Pushbutton Start Start/Stop System Manual Front Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.