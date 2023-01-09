Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,890 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 0 , 3 6 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10505562

10505562 Stock #: 22262

22262 VIN: 3VWC57BU2KM254183

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 60,364 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control remote start HEATED FRONT SEATS 6.5" Touchscreen Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth 4 Speakers Safety ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Rearview Camera Comfort A/C Convenience Power Heated Mirrors Additional Features USB Input Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.