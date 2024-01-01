Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

70,222 KM

Details Description Features

$27,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

GLI 35th Anniversary Edition w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

GLI 35th Anniversary Edition w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
70,222KM
Used
VIN 3VW6T7BU5KM162195

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 70,222 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
WIRELESS CHARGING

Seating

Leather Seats

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Rearview Camera
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

PUSH START BUTTON
Lane Assist
Blind Spot Detection
Driver Memory Seat
BEATS PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
Heated Front & Rear Seats
USB Inputs
REAR TRAFFIC ALERT
auto high beam control
8" Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
8 speakers plus subwoofer
Automatic LED Headlights
Front Emergency Braking
35th Edition Door Sill Plates
35th Edition Badge On Fender

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam 44,011 KM $41,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Versa Note SV w/ Rearview Cam, A/C, Bluetooth for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Nissan Versa Note SV w/ Rearview Cam, A/C, Bluetooth 102,016 KM $14,490 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Tesla Model 3 Standard Plus w/ Autopilot, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Tesla Model 3 Standard Plus w/ Autopilot, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam 48,000 KM $37,590 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2019 Volkswagen Jetta