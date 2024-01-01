Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

122,580 KM

Details Description Features

$18,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

Execline w/ Driver Assistant Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Nav

Watch This Vehicle

Execline w/ Driver Assistant Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
122,580KM
VIN 3VWG57BU9KM025307

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 30204
  • Mileage 122,580 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Front fog lights

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Remote Engine Start
LEATHER TRIMMED SEATS
60/40 split folding rear seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Seating

HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Rearview Camera
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

USB port
Heated Side Mirrors
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind Spot Detection
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Front Assist - Autonomous Emergency Braking
Automatic High Beam Control
8” touchscreen
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shifter
Keyless Entry w/ Pushbutton Start
Start/Stop System
Power Driver Seat w/ Memory & Lumbar Support
Beats Audio Sound System

