Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

47,000 KM

Details Description Features

$21,990

+ tax & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Execline w/ Driver Assistance Pkg & Winter Pkg w/ Adaptive Cruise, Apple CarPlay, Sunroof

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Execline w/ Driver Assistance Pkg & Winter Pkg w/ Adaptive Cruise, Apple CarPlay, Sunroof

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 11429684
  2. 11429684
  3. 11429684
  4. 11429684
  5. 11429684
  6. 11429684
  7. 11429684
  8. 11429684
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
47,000KM
VIN 3VW357BU7KM111651

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  47,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated rear seats
LEATHER TRIMMED SEATS
60/40 split folding rear seats

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Front fog lights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Seating

HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Rearview Camera
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

USB port
Heated Side Mirrors
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind Spot Detection
Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Front Assist - Autonomous Emergency Braking
Automatic High Beam Control
Digital Cockpit
8” touchscreen
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shifter
Keyless Entry w/ Pushbutton Start
Power Driver Seat w/ Memory & Lumbar Support
Beats Audio Sound System

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

2019 Volkswagen Jetta