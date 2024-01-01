Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2019 Volkswagen Jetta include:<br> <br>Adaptive Cruise Control<br>Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror<br>Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel<br>Blind Spot Detection<br>Steering Wheel Mounted Controls<br>Front Assist - Autonomous Emergency Braking<br>Leatherette Seating Surfaces<br>8 Touch Screen Infotainment<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 34587

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

63,816 KM

Details Description Features

$20,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Highline w/ Driver Assistance Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Highline w/ Driver Assistance Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
63,816KM
VIN 3VWE57BU7KM076036

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 63,816 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2019 Volkswagen Jetta include:

Adaptive Cruise Control
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Blind Spot Detection
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Front Assist - Autonomous Emergency Braking
Leatherette Seating Surfaces
8" Touch Screen Infotainment

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 34587

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Safety

Electronic Parking Brake
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS

Additional Features

USB port
Leatherette seating surfaces
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind Spot Detection
Led Headlights
REAR TRAFFIC ALERT
Light Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Front Assist - Autonomous Emergency Braking
Keyless Access w/ Push Button Start
Power & Heated Side Mirrors
8" Touch Screen Infotainment

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2021 Subaru Outback Outdoor XT AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Sunroof, Dual-Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Subaru Outback Outdoor XT AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Sunroof, Dual-Zone A/C 61,991 KM $31,490 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Honda HR-V Sport-B AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Dual-Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2024 Honda HR-V Sport-B AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Dual-Zone A/C 26,500 KM $32,490 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Subaru Forester 2.0XT Touring AWD w/ EyeSight Pkg w/ Heated Front Seats, Power Sunroof, Dual-Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Subaru Forester 2.0XT Touring AWD w/ EyeSight Pkg w/ Heated Front Seats, Power Sunroof, Dual-Zone A/C 79,429 KM $23,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2019 Volkswagen Jetta