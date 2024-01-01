$20,490+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Volkswagen Jetta
Highline w/ Driver Assistance Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$20,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
63,816KM
VIN 3VWE57BU7KM076036
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 63,816 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 Volkswagen Jetta include:
Adaptive Cruise Control
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Blind Spot Detection
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Front Assist - Autonomous Emergency Braking
Leatherette Seating Surfaces
8" Touch Screen Infotainment
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 34587
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Safety
Electronic Parking Brake
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Additional Features
USB port
Leatherette seating surfaces
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind Spot Detection
Led Headlights
REAR TRAFFIC ALERT
Light Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Front Assist - Autonomous Emergency Braking
Keyless Access w/ Push Button Start
Power & Heated Side Mirrors
8" Touch Screen Infotainment
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
2019 Volkswagen Jetta