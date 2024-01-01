Menu
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / LED Headlights, Keyless Access w/ Push Button start, Remote Start and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2019 Volkswagen Jetta include:

LED Headlights
Keyless Access w/ Push Button start
Remote Start
8 Touch Screen Infotainment
Electronic Parking Brake
LED Daytime Running Lights
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Navigation

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. 

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 34599

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

77,000 KM

$25,490

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
77,000KM
VIN 3VW6T7BU8KM198785

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 77,000 KM

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / LED Headlights, Keyless Access w/ Push Button start, Remote Start and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2019 Volkswagen Jetta include:

LED Headlights
Keyless Access w/ Push Button start
Remote Start
8" Touch Screen Infotainment
Electronic Parking Brake
LED Daytime Running Lights
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Navigation

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 34599

Cruise Control
remote start
Navigation
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Leather Seating Surfaces

Power Driver's Seat

Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights

Bluetooth

Paddle Shifters

Dual Zone A/C

Driver's Memory Seat

Electronic Parking Brake
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind Spot Detection
Led Headlights
USB Ports
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Keyless Access w/ Push Button Start
Power & Heated Side Mirrors
BEATS Premium Sound System
8" Touch Screen Infotainment

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

