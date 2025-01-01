Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 12v Outlet, Electronic Parking Brake, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2019 Volkswagen Jetta include:<br> <br>12v Outlet<br>Electronic Parking Brake<br>Steering Wheel Mounted Controls<br>A/C<br>Power Heated Side Mirrors<br>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br>USB Port<br>Bluetooth<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 43391

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

99,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Comfortline w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam

Watch This Vehicle
12117372

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Comfortline w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
99,000KM
VIN 3VWC57BU8KM164200

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 99,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 12v Outlet, Electronic Parking Brake, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2019 Volkswagen Jetta include:

12v Outlet
Electronic Parking Brake
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
A/C
Power Heated Side Mirrors
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
USB Port
Bluetooth

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 43391

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Comfort

A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera
Electronic Parking Brake

Additional Features

USB port
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Auto Start/Stop
Power Heated Side Mirrors
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2021 Volkswagen Jetta Highline w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Power Sunroof for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Volkswagen Jetta Highline w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Power Sunroof 72,000 KM $22,990 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Lexus IS 350 AWD w/ F-Sport Pkg w/ Power Sunroof, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 Lexus IS 350 AWD w/ F-Sport Pkg w/ Power Sunroof, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam 129,000 KM $25,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD w/ Trend Pkg. w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD w/ Trend Pkg. w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats 59,500 KM $26,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2019 Volkswagen Jetta