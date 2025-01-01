Menu
2019 Volkswagen Jetta

89,728 KM

Details

$20,890

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Jetta

1.4 TSI Execline

13202780

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

1.4 TSI Execline

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,890

+ taxes & licensing

Used
89,728KM
VIN 3VWG57BU7KM006688

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 79525
  • Mileage 89,728 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$20,890

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

647-559-3297

2019 Volkswagen Jetta