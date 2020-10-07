+ taxes & licensing
416-264-1300
3293 Lawrence Ave East, Toronto, ON M1H 1A5
416-264-1300
+ taxes & licensing
LEATHER, SUNROOF. 2019 VW Jetta HIGHLINE comes well equipped with option like USB port, Tire Pressure Monitoring, Back up Camera, Sunroof, Cruise Control, ECO mode, Stop-Start, Bluetooth, Power Windows/Door Locks, Heated Leather Seats, and much more!
ALL CREDIT WELCOME!! FINANCING AVAILABLE * BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPT, CASH INCOME/ SELF EMPLOYED, DIVORCE... NO PROBLEM.RATE AS LOW AS 4.99 % ...OAC ** APPLY ONLINE AT: www.autoloanapplication.ca * OVER 200 CARS TO CHOOSE FROM ..PLEASE CHECK US OUT AT www.torontoqualitymotors.com PLEASE CALL 1888 395 4243 or 416 264 1300 former daily rental
Vehicle location : 3293 LAWRENCE AVENUE EAST, SCARBOROUGH, M1H 1A5 Fuel E Price plus applicable taxes. Please contact dealer for more details.
ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION PLEASE SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS
THIS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE AND NOT CERTIFIED.. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR $695** VEHICLE LOCATION: 3293 LAWRENCE AVENUE EAST, SCARBOROUGH, M1H 1A5
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
3293 Lawrence Ave East, Toronto, ON M1H 1A5