2019 Volkswagen Jetta

40,191 KM

$20,995

$20,995

Toronto Quality Motors

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Highline auto

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Highline auto

Toronto Quality Motors

3293 Lawrence Ave East, Toronto, ON M1H 1A5

$20,995

40,191KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5864337
  • VIN: 3VWE57BU8KM264273

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 40,191 KM

Vehicle Description

LEATHER, SUNROOF. 2019  VW Jetta HIGHLINE comes well equipped with option like USB port, Tire Pressure Monitoring, Back up Camera, Sunroof, Cruise Control, ECO mode, Stop-Start, Bluetooth, Power Windows/Door Locks, Heated Leather Seats, and much more! 


ALL CREDIT WELCOME!! FINANCING AVAILABLE * BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPT, CASH INCOME/ SELF EMPLOYED, DIVORCE... NO PROBLEM.RATE AS LOW AS 4.99 % ...OAC ** APPLY ONLINE AT: www.autoloanapplication.ca * OVER 200 CARS TO CHOOSE FROM ..PLEASE CHECK US OUT AT www.torontoqualitymotors.com PLEASE CALL 1888 395 4243 or 416 264 1300 former daily rental


Vehicle location : 3293 LAWRENCE AVENUE EAST, SCARBOROUGH, M1H 1A5 Fuel E Price plus applicable taxes. Please contact dealer for more details. 


ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION PLEASE SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS


THIS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE AND NOT CERTIFIED.. CERTIFICATION  IS AVAILABLE FOR $695** VEHICLE LOCATION: 3293 LAWRENCE AVENUE EAST, SCARBOROUGH, M1H 1A5

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Toronto Quality Motors

3293 Lawrence Ave East, Toronto, ON M1H 1A5

416-264-1300

416-838-2642 / 416-264-4378
