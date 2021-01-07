+ taxes & licensing
647-717-3619
4226 Kingston Road, Toronto, ON M1E 2M6
647-717-3619
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $495
+ taxes & licensing
LEATHER, SUNROOF. 2019 VW Jetta HIGHLINE comes well equipped with option like USB port, Tire Pressure Monitoring, Back up Camera, Sunroof, Cruise Control, ECO mode, Stop-Start, Bluetooth, Power Windows/Door Locks, Heated Leather Seats, and much more!
ALL CREDIT WELCOME!! FINANCING AVAILABLE * BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPT, CASH INCOME/ SELF EMPLOYED, DIVORCE... NO PROBLEM.RATE AS LOW AS 4.99 % ...OAC **
Fomer daily Rental
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
4226 Kingston Road, Toronto, ON M1E 2M6