$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
877-243-9201
2019 Volkswagen Jetta
1.4 TSI Comfortline CPO OFF LEASE LOCAL CARPLAY BT AUDIO REAR CAM
Location
The Humberview Group
1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1
877-243-9201
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
73,987KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8296446
- Stock #: 99177A
- VIN: 3VWC57BU8KM009176
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 73,987 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic
The Humberview Group
Humberview Volkswagen
1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1