2019 Volkswagen Jetta

73,987 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9201

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

1.4 TSI Comfortline CPO OFF LEASE LOCAL CARPLAY BT AUDIO REAR CAM

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

1.4 TSI Comfortline CPO OFF LEASE LOCAL CARPLAY BT AUDIO REAR CAM

The Humberview Group

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

877-243-9201

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

73,987KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8296446
  • Stock #: 99177A
  • VIN: 3VWC57BU8KM009176

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 99177A
  • Mileage 73,987 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Humberview Volkswagen

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

877-243-9201

