2019 Volkswagen Jetta

96,900 KM

$29,888

+ tax & licensing
Automania

416-534-8258

EXECLINE-NAVI-BKUP CAM|LEATHER|SUNROOF|CARFAX VERIFIED

Location

5125 Steeles Ave W, Toronto, ON M9L 1R5

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

96,900KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8789927
  • Stock #: 1796
  • VIN: 3VWG57BU1KM134344

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 96,900 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Volkswagen Jetta Execline Auto FWD CARFAX VERIFIED ONTARIO CAR


Sunroof/ Leather/ Navigation/ Alloy Wheels/ Keyless Entry/ Heated and cooled Seats/ Heated steering wheel  Bluetooth connection/ Push start button/ USB/ 


AUTO-MANIA NORTH - TORONTO'S logical choice. The no need to HAGGLE approach. Our cars are legitimately priced to be among the lowest in Ontario, if not the country.


Before you come in, you'll KNOW that you are getting a really GREAT PRICE. When you come in, you'll know you are getting a really GREAT CAR!


Your new pre-owned AUTOMANIA car will be certified based on the highest possible standards. This $699 certification package also includes – OIL CHANGE – PROFESSIONAL DETAILING - inside and out, CARFAX report. Automania is a proud and respected member of the Better Business Bureau and UDCA, serving our clients with 100% dedication. As we have not yet certified this vehicle. OMVIC requires the following statement "this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not etested"


We offer high trade in values for your car.


Our finance PROFESSIONALS work with most major banks and auto lending institutions. Everyone gets approved....BANKRUPTCY, DIVORCE, CONSUMER PRPOSALS, NEW TO COUNTRY, GENERAL BAD CREDIT. We offer interest rates as low as 4.29% and up to 3 months do not pay O.A.C. We take pride in helping people who have been previously turned down by others, with a desire to help get in a great car and get your credit back in good standing.


Visit our INDOOR showroom and view our wide beautiful selection of fine cars.


TORONTO: 416-534-8258
5125 Steeles Ave W
400 AND STEELES
VISIT: www.automaniainc.ca - Facebook http://www.facebook.com/automaniainctoronto Instagram: @automaniainccanada

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Navigation System
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Heated Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Climate Control
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Dual impact Airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

