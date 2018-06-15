$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
877-243-9201
2019 Volkswagen Jetta
2019 Volkswagen Jetta
1.4 TSI Highline R LINE PKG OFF LEASE CPO
Location
The Humberview Group
1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1
877-243-9201
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
60,290KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9791968
- Stock #: 99886A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 60,290 KM
Vehicle Description
R-Line Package (Offered Until 06.15.2018)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From The Humberview Group
The Humberview Group
Humberview Volkswagen
1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1