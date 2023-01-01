$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
Comfortline SUNROOF NAVIGATION OFF LEASE LOCAL CARPLAY BLIND S
The Humberview Group
1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 99974A
- Mileage 66,137 KM
Panoramic Power Sunroof, Discover Media Navigation Package This 2019 Tiguan Comfortline is dressed in Silk Blue Metallic exterior paint on Titan Black leatherette interior and 17” Tulsa alloy wheels. Equipped with efficient yet powerful 2.0L turbocharged engine, 8 speed automatic transmission and 4Motion all-wheel drive. Comes with Panoramic sunroof, 8” touchscreen infotainment, Bluetooth, smartphone integration, backup camera, and 8 way power adjustable driver’s seat, multifunction leather wrapped steering wheel, Front assist with automatic braking, pedestrian monitoring, blind spot monitor with rear traffic alert, automatic headlights, cruise control, rain sensing wipers and much more! Come drive away with Humberview Volkswagen today! *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information described above. Vehicle options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed (3VV2B7AXXKM114774) may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information
