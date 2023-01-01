Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

66,137 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9201

Contact Seller
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline SUNROOF NAVIGATION OFF LEASE LOCAL CARPLAY BLIND S

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline SUNROOF NAVIGATION OFF LEASE LOCAL CARPLAY BLIND S

Location

The Humberview Group

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

877-243-9201

  1. 10012578
  2. 10012578
  3. 10012578
  4. 10012578
  5. 10012578
  6. 10012578
  7. 10012578
  8. 10012578
  9. 10012578
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
66,137KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10012578
  • Stock #: 99974A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 99974A
  • Mileage 66,137 KM

Vehicle Description

Panoramic Power Sunroof, Discover Media Navigation Package This 2019 Tiguan Comfortline is dressed in Silk Blue Metallic exterior paint on Titan Black leatherette interior and 17” Tulsa alloy wheels. Equipped with efficient yet powerful 2.0L turbocharged engine, 8 speed automatic transmission and 4Motion all-wheel drive. Comes with Panoramic sunroof, 8” touchscreen infotainment, Bluetooth, smartphone integration, backup camera, and 8 way power adjustable driver’s seat, multifunction leather wrapped steering wheel, Front assist with automatic braking, pedestrian monitoring, blind spot monitor with rear traffic alert, automatic headlights, cruise control, rain sensing wipers and much more! Come drive away with Humberview Volkswagen today! *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information described above. Vehicle options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed (3VV2B7AXXKM114774) may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i
 123,152 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Golf...
 45,698 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Tigu...
 66,137 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Humberview Volkswagen

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

Call Dealer

877-243-XXXX

(click to show)

877-243-9201

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory