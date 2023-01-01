Menu
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

39,673 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9201

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline THIRD ROW NAV SUNROOF BLINS SPOT CPO LOW KM OFF L

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline THIRD ROW NAV SUNROOF BLINS SPOT CPO LOW KM OFF L

The Humberview Group

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

877-243-9201

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

39,673KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10160223
  Stock #: 100034A

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 100034A
  • Mileage 39,673 KM

Third Row Package, Panoramic Power Sunroof, Discover Media Navigation Package Wow, what an amazing opportunity to own this 2019 Tiguan Comfortline with Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation Package and Third Row Package! This SUV is dressed in a striking Platinum Grey Metallic on Titan Black leatherette interior and 17” Tulsa alloy rims. Equipped with efficient yet powerful 2.0L turbocharged engine, 8 speed automatic transmission and 4Motion all-wheel drive. Comes with Panoramic sunroof, 8” touchscreen infotainment, power tailgate, Bluetooth with BT Audio stream, smartphone integration with App Connect, backup camera, and 8 way power adjustable driver’s seat! Driving this vehicle will be a breeze with its multifunction leather wrapped steering wheel, Front assist with automatic braking, rain sensing wipers, pedestrian monitoring, and blind spot monitor with rear traffic alert. Comes with automatic headlights, cruise control and much more! Come drive away with Humberview Volkswagen today! *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information described above. Vehicle options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed (3VV2B7AX0KM147976) may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Power Steering

AWD
8 speed automatic

