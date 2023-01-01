$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
Comfortline THIRD ROW NAV SUNROOF BLINS SPOT CPO LOW KM OFF L
Location
The Humberview Group
1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 39,673 KM
Vehicle Description
Third Row Package, Panoramic Power Sunroof, Discover Media Navigation Package Wow, what an amazing opportunity to own this 2019 Tiguan Comfortline with Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation Package and Third Row Package! This SUV is dressed in a striking Platinum Grey Metallic on Titan Black leatherette interior and 17” Tulsa alloy rims. Equipped with efficient yet powerful 2.0L turbocharged engine, 8 speed automatic transmission and 4Motion all-wheel drive. Comes with Panoramic sunroof, 8” touchscreen infotainment, power tailgate, Bluetooth with BT Audio stream, smartphone integration with App Connect, backup camera, and 8 way power adjustable driver’s seat! Driving this vehicle will be a breeze with its multifunction leather wrapped steering wheel, Front assist with automatic braking, rain sensing wipers, pedestrian monitoring, and blind spot monitor with rear traffic alert. Comes with automatic headlights, cruise control and much more! Come drive away with Humberview Volkswagen today! *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information described above. Vehicle options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed (3VV2B7AX0KM147976) may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information
Vehicle Features
