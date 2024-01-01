$24,990+ tax & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline w/ Drivers Assistance & R-Line Pkg. w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline w/ Drivers Assistance & R-Line Pkg. w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
96,076KM
VIN 3VV4B7AX3KM179085
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 96,076 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Power Liftgate, Cruise Control, Bluetooth and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan include:
Power Liftgate
Cruise Control
Bluetooth
Blind Spot Detection w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Rain Sensing Wipers
Dual Zone Climate Control
Park Distance Control
Remote Start
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 37326
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Interior
Cruise Control
remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Zone Climate Control
Additional Features
Park Distance Control
USB port
Lane Assist
Panoramic Power Sunroof
Leather seating surface
Fender Audio System
Area View 360
Light Assist
Pedestrian Monitoring
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Front Assist - Autonomous Emergency Braking
Blind Spot Detection w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Digital Cockpit
8” touchscreen
Dynamic Headlights w/Cornering Lights
Email Clutch
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan