2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline 4WD Backup Cam Heated Seats

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline 4WD Backup Cam Heated Seats

Location

AUTORAMA

1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

416-739-7262

$23,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 57,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4636194
  • Stock #: 553VD553
  • VIN: 3VV0B7AX9KM013099
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Low Mileage Family Hauler! This Extremely Well Maintained Tiguan features Backup Camera, Heated Seats. We want your Trade-In! Same Day Financing Approval for All Credits l Same Day Delivery l Low Rates and Flexible Terms l Certified & Safety Inspected. At AUTORAMA, all of our vehicles are hand-picked, gone through 100-point inspection & detailed corner to corner. We carry over 250 high quality vehicles for you to choose. Visit our indoor showroom or schedule a Test Drive today!



_________________________________________________________



Prices are plus HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable efforts is made to ensure the information provided is accurate & up to date, we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all on our pages. Prices may change without notice. Please verify any information in question with our sales associates.





Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM CD Player

