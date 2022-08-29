Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

42,206 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9201

Contact Seller
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline R LINE DRIVERS ASSIST PKG FULLY LOADED!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline R LINE DRIVERS ASSIST PKG FULLY LOADED!

Location

The Humberview Group

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

877-243-9201

  1. 9157813
  2. 9157813
  3. 9157813
  4. 9157813
  5. 9157813
  6. 9157813
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

42,206KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9157813
  • Stock #: 99616A
  • VIN: 3VV4B7AX8KM096185

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 99616A
  • Mileage 42,206 KM

Vehicle Description

Driver Assistance Package, R-Line Package

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2017 Ford Escape Tit...
 71,217 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic
2021 Jeep Grand Cher...
 10,411 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Subaru Impreza ...
 164,101 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Humberview Volkswagen

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

Call Dealer

877-243-XXXX

(click to show)

877-243-9201

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory