2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

64,138 KM

Details Description Features

$28,890

+ tax & licensing
$28,890

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Comfortline w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Moonroof, Backup Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,890

+ taxes & licensing

64,138KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9930917
  • Stock #: 18394
  • VIN: 3VV2B7AX0KM107879

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 64,138 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Panoramic Moonroof

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Drivers Seat
POWER LIFT GATE

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

USB port
Heated Side Mirrors
Pedestrian Monitoring
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Front Assist - Autonomous Emergency Braking
Blind Spot Detection w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert
8” touchscreen
Keyless Access & Push Button Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

