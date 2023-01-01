2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,890 + taxes & licensing
6 4 , 1 3 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 9930917

9930917 Stock #: 18394

18394 VIN: 3VV2B7AX0KM107879

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 64,138 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Panoramic Moonroof Interior Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Power Options Power Drivers Seat POWER LIFT GATE Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Dual Zone Climate Control Safety Rearview Camera Additional Features USB port Heated Side Mirrors Pedestrian Monitoring Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Front Assist - Autonomous Emergency Braking Blind Spot Detection w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert 8” touchscreen Keyless Access & Push Button Start

