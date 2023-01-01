$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
877-243-9201
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
Comfortline SUNROOF CARPLAY CPO
Location
1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
66,275KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9995753
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 99982A
- Mileage 66,275 KM
Vehicle Description
Panoramic Power Sunroof
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
