$24,490+ taxes & licensing
2020 Acura ILX
Tech A-Spec
2020 Acura ILX
Tech A-Spec
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
63,000KM
VIN 19UDE2F81LA800043
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 63,000 KM
Vehicle Description
1 OWNER / Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Heated Seats, Driver Seat Memory System and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere.
The top features for this car include:
Brake Assist
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Keyless Entry
Passive Keyless Entry
Push Button Start
Keyfob Remote Start
Lane Departure Warning
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Blindspot Sensors
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rear Collision Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Pedestrian Detection
Hill Assistance
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Ambient Lighting
Premium Sound System
GPS Navigation
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Internet Access
Rain Sensing Wipers
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 85877
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
GPS Navigation
Driver Seat Memory System
Ambient Lighting
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Passive keyless entry
Front heated seats
Power Options
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rear Collision Warning
Comfort
Climate Control
Exterior
Rain Sensing Wipers
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Additional Features
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Pedestrian Detection
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Keyfob remote start
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Internet Access
2020 Acura ILX