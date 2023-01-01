Menu
2020 Acura MDX

21,600 KM

Details Description Features

$42,990

+ tax & licensing
$42,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2020 Acura MDX

2020 Acura MDX

Tech w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Backup Cam

2020 Acura MDX

Tech w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Backup Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,990

+ taxes & licensing

21,600KM
Used
  • Stock #: 19526
  • VIN: 5J8YD4H46LL802367

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 19526
  • Mileage 21,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Convenience

Remote Starter

Interior

Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Tailgate

Comfort

Tri-Zone Climate Control

Power Options

Power Windows & Locks

Safety

Lane departure warning system
Forward collision warning system
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Front & Rear Parking Sensors
Lane Keeping Assist System
Road Departure Mitigation System
Cross Traffic Monitor System
BLIND SPOT INFORMATION
AUTO HIGH BEAM
Keyless Access
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Jewel Eye LED Headlights
Adaptive Cruise Control w/Low Speed Follow
Drivers Seat Position Memory
Power Moonroof w/Tilt
HandsFreeLink Bluetooth System
Multi Angle Rearview Camera w/Guidelines
12 Way Adjustable Front Seats
AUX Jack/ USB Port

