Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #AM54 as of 12/18/2023. 11th May 2022 - Glass Record - $1,130.00

2020 Acura RDX

75,300 KM

Details Description Features

$35,590

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Acura RDX

Elite SH-AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Acura RDX

Elite SH-AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,590

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
75,300KM
Used
VIN 5J8TC2H79LL801743

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 75,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #AM54 as of 12/18/2023. 11th May 2022 - Glass Record - $1,130.00

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Headlamp washers
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
9 SPEAKERS

Convenience

Remote Engine Starter
Power Heated Mirrors

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start
Hill start assist

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Forward Collision Warning

Additional Features

Vehicle Stability Assist
Power Front Seats
USB Ports
Heated Front & Rear Seats
Road Departure Mitigation System
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
AUTO HIGH BEAM
Lane Keep Assist System
Idle stop
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
ELS Premium Audio System
10.2" Display
LED Headlights w/ Auto On/Off
Collision Mitigating Braking System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2023 Honda Civic Sedan Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Honda Civic Sedan Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C 32,539 KM $30,790 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota Corolla SE w/ Upgrade Pkg w/ Backup Cam, A/C, Bluetooth for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Toyota Corolla SE w/ Upgrade Pkg w/ Backup Cam, A/C, Bluetooth 100,600 KM $20,490 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Honda Civic Sedan Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Honda Civic Sedan Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C 30,911 KM $28,490 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2020 Acura RDX