Disclosure: October 30th 2020 - Glass Record - $1,320.00

2020 Acura RDX

87,500 KM

Details

$33,490

+ tax & licensing
2020 Acura RDX

A-Spec AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Nav

2020 Acura RDX

A-Spec AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,490

+ taxes & licensing

Used
87,500KM
VIN 5J8TC2H68LL804592

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 87,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats
HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS
Driver memory seats

Interior

Garage door opener
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Apple CarPlay

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start

Exterior

Power Tailgate
Panoramic Moonroof

Safety

Rearview Camera
Hill start assist
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Lane departure warning system
Forward collision warning system
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Additional Features

Power Front Seats
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
FRONT/REAR PARKING SENSORS
Blind spot information system
Dual-Zone A/C
USB Ports
Lane Keeping Assist System
Road Departure Mitigation System
AUTO HIGH BEAM
Keyless Access System
Jewel Eye LED Headlights
Rear Cross Traffic Monitor system
10.2" Touchscreen
ELS Studio 3D Premium Audio System
Vehicle Stability Assist w/ Traction Control
16-Speakers
Engine Idle Start/Stop Feature
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Low Speed Folow
Power Heated Mirrros

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-XXXX

647-559-3297

$33,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2020 Acura RDX