$26,490+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Acura TLX
Tech A-Spec w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Power Sunroof
2020 Acura TLX
Tech A-Spec w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Power Sunroof
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$26,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
86,000KM
VIN 19UUB1F62LA800814
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 86,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Heated Rear Seats, Paddle Shifters, Remote Start System and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2020 Acura TLX include:
Heated Rear Seats
Paddle Shifters
Remote Start System
Drive Mode Select
Power Front Seats
Heated Front Seats
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
ELS Premium Sound System
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 40747
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Power folding side mirrors
Interior
Garage door opener
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Start System
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Safety
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keeping Assist
Additional Features
REAR AIR VENTS
PUSH START BUTTON
USB port
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind spot information system
Memory Driver’s Seat
Power Heated Side Mirrors
Drive Mode Select
Road Departure Mitigation
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
ELS Premium Sound System
Walk Away Door Lock
Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Brake Hold
SOS Call Support
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
$26,490
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2020 Acura TLX