NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Heated Rear Seats, Paddle Shifters, Remote Start System and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2020 Acura TLX include:<br> <br>Heated Rear Seats<br>Paddle Shifters<br>Remote Start System<br>Drive Mode Select<br>Power Front Seats<br>Heated Front Seats<br>Steering Wheel Mounted Controls<br>ELS Premium Sound System<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 40747

2020 Acura TLX

86,000 KM

$26,490

+ tax & licensing
2020 Acura TLX

Tech A-Spec w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Power Sunroof

11982708

2020 Acura TLX

Tech A-Spec w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Power Sunroof

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,490

+ taxes & licensing

Used
86,000KM
VIN 19UUB1F62LA800814

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 86,000 KM

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Heated Rear Seats, Paddle Shifters, Remote Start System and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2020 Acura TLX include:

Heated Rear Seats
Paddle Shifters
Remote Start System
Drive Mode Select
Power Front Seats
Heated Front Seats
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
ELS Premium Sound System

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 40747

Power Sunroof
Power folding side mirrors

Garage door opener
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Start System
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats

Bluetooth

Paddle Shifters

Dual Zone A/C

Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keeping Assist

REAR AIR VENTS
PUSH START BUTTON
USB port
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind spot information system
Memory Driver’s Seat
Power Heated Side Mirrors
Drive Mode Select
Road Departure Mitigation
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
ELS Premium Sound System
Walk Away Door Lock
Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Brake Hold
SOS Call Support

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-XXXX

647-559-3297

$26,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2020 Acura TLX