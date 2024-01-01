Menu
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Power Sunroof, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2020 Audi A3 include:

Power Sunroof
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Bluetooth
Speed Warning
Parking Aid
Audi Side Assist
Rain Sensor
Auto Start/Stop

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. 

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 38740

2020 Audi A3

55,209 KM

$26,490

+ tax & licensing
2020 Audi A3

Komfort Quattro AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Power Sunroof

2020 Audi A3

Komfort Quattro AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Power Sunroof

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,490

+ taxes & licensing

Used
55,209KM
VIN WAUBEGFF2LA092321

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 55,209 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Power Sunroof, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2020 Audi A3 include:

Power Sunroof
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Bluetooth
Speed Warning
Parking Aid
Audi Side Assist
Rain Sensor
Auto Start/Stop

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 38740

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Audi side assist

Convenience

Rain Sensor

Exterior

Power Sunroof

Power Options

12v power outlet

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Electronic Parking Brake

Additional Features

REAR AIR VENTS
Parking Aid
Aux input
PUSH START BUTTON
USB port
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Auto Start/Stop
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Speed warning
Power Driver’s Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$26,490

+ taxes & licensing

2020 Audi A3