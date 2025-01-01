$27,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Audi A4
Komfort AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Tri Zone A/C, Power Sunroof
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$27,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
58,000KM
VIN WAUANAF45LN011084
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 58,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Power Sunroof, Push Start Button, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2020 Audi A4 include:
Power Sunroof
Push Start Button
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Rain Sensor
Parking Aid
SOS Call Support
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Quebec
Stock # 44424
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Convenience
Rain Sensor
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Seating
Memory Driver's Seat
Safety
Rearview Camera
Electronic Parking Brake
Additional Features
Parking Aid
PUSH START BUTTON
USB port
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Auto Start/Stop
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Audi Pre Sense
Power Heated Side Mirrors
Drive Mode Select
Side Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Speed warning
Tri Zone A/C
SOS Call Support
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
$27,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
