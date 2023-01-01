2020 Audi A5 Sportback

Menu
Toronto Best Auto has a 5 star reputation, which we worked hard to achieve.

Our business profile has been in the automotive industry for over 20 years! 

Our in-house mechanic shop takes care of our vehicles needs, making sure they are safe to operate and ready to drive!

We take special care in every single vehicle, treating it like its our own!

 

All of our safety-certified vehicles come standard with a complete vehicle inspection and a fresh synthetic oil and filter change.

This vehicle is not drivable, not certified. Certification is available for $699.

50,670 KM

$41,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

Toronto Best Auto

2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1

416-248-1241

$41,999

+ taxes & licensing

50,670KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 002786
  • Mileage 50,670 KM

Vehicle Description

Toronto Best Auto has a 5 star reputation, which we worked hard to achieve.

Our business profile has been in the automotive industry for over 20 years! 

Our in-house mechanic shop takes care of our vehicles needs, making sure they are safe to operate and ready to drive!

We take special care in every single vehicle, treating it like it's our own!

 

All of our safety-certified vehicles come standard with a complete vehicle inspection and a fresh synthetic oil and filter change.

This vehicle is not drivable, not certified. Certification is available for $699.


Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Power Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Audi connect Security & Assistance Tracker System
Audi connect Navigation and Infotainment services Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Immobilizer III Immobilizer

Safety

First Aid Kit
Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Left Side Camera
SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Audi side assist Blind Spot
Audi Pre Sense City
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Top view camera Right Side Camera

Exterior

CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Chrome Grille
Cornering Lights
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Aluminum Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
61 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.0 TFSI 4 Cylinder 248 HP
Full-Time All-Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
19 Speakers

Additional Features

Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert
Aluminum Door Panel Insert
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Programmable Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam w/Laser Supplement Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Aluminum Console Insert and Piano Black/Chrome Interior Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2020 Audi A5 Sportback