Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2020 Audi Q3

87,276 KM

Details Description Features

$32,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Audi Q3

Progressiv w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Nav

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Audi Q3

Progressiv w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 10788534
  2. 10788534
  3. 10788534
  4. 10788534
  5. 10788534
  6. 10788534
  7. 10788534
  8. 10788534
  9. 10788534
  10. 10788534
  11. 10788534
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
87,276KM
Used
VIN WA1EECF30L1010613

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 87,276 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Blind Spot Assist

Exterior

Power Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Paddle Shifters
Park Assist
Power Front Seats
Touchscreen Display
USB Ports
AUTO STOP/START
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
12V Power Output

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2022 Nissan Rogue Platinum AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Tri Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Nissan Rogue Platinum AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Tri Zone A/C 20,000 KM $39,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Sentra SV w/ Rearview Monitor, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Nissan Sentra SV w/ Rearview Monitor, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C 91,569 KM $17,890 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota Prius AWD-e w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Toyota Prius AWD-e w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, A/C 33,283 KM $28,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2020 Audi Q3