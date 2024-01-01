Menu
2020 Audi Q3

49,952 KM

Details Description Features

$30,990

+ tax & licensing
2020 Audi Q3

Progressiv AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Moonroof, Rearview Cam

11927972

2020 Audi Q3

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
49,952KM
VIN WA1EECF33L1077240

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 49,952 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Panoramic Moonroof , Traction Control , Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2020 Audi Q3 include:

Panoramic Moonroof
Traction Control
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Garage Door Opener
Dual Zone A/C
Heated Front Seats
Push Button Start
Heated Steering Wheel

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 39735

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Lane Departure Warning

Interior

Cruise Control
Garage door opener
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats

Convenience

Rain Sensor

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Power Liftgate
Panoramic Moonroof

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Additional Features

Parking Aid
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Touchscreen Display
USB Ports
Auto Start/Stop
Power Heated Side Mirrors
Drive Mode Select
Side Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Speed warning
Full Digital Cluster Display
12V Outlets

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2020 Audi Q3