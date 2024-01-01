$30,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Audi Q3
Progressiv AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Moonroof, Rearview Cam
2020 Audi Q3
Progressiv AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Moonroof, Rearview Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$30,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
49,952KM
VIN WA1EECF33L1077240
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 49,952 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Panoramic Moonroof , Traction Control , Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2020 Audi Q3 include:
Panoramic Moonroof
Traction Control
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Garage Door Opener
Dual Zone A/C
Heated Front Seats
Push Button Start
Heated Steering Wheel
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 39735
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Lane Departure Warning
Interior
Cruise Control
Garage door opener
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Convenience
Rain Sensor
Mechanical
Hill Descent Control
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Panoramic Moonroof
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Additional Features
Parking Aid
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Touchscreen Display
USB Ports
Auto Start/Stop
Power Heated Side Mirrors
Drive Mode Select
Side Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Speed warning
Full Digital Cluster Display
12V Outlets
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
$30,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2020 Audi Q3