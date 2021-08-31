+ taxes & licensing
2020 AUDI R8 SPIDER | V10 PERFORMANCE | QUATTRO | 611 HP | DUAL CLUTCH | NAVIGATION | BACK UP CAMERA | 20-INCH WHEELS | LED LASER LIGHTS | CERAMIC BRAKES | CARBON FIBER INTERIOR TRIM | SPORT SUSPENSION | SPORT EXHAUST | RACING STYLE SEATS| SPORT STEERING WHEEL | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | BANG & OLUFSEN AUDIO | WIRELESS PHONE CHARGER | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
The 2020 Audi R8 Spider is powered by naturally aspirated V10 engine that makes blistering 611 Horsepower and 417 lb-ft of torque. The naturally aspirated V10 is becoming a rare option as manufacturers move to hybrid or turbocharged platforms so better not sleep on a car like this. The R8 also has received Auid's famous Quattro AWD system that will help put all that power on the road safely. The seven-speed dual clutch Gearbox works mind boggling fast and with the steering wheel mounted paddle shifter you will feel like a racecar driver The Performance package also adds the Sport Steering wheel. The center differential of the world-famous Quattro all-wheel drive system features a quicker-reacting electromagnetic clutch; the speedier response is needed to compensate the V10's torque, allowing a better emulation of rear-wheel-drive agility. All this, of course, while retaining the safety of AWD.
While the R8 is wrapped in flat orange wrap, this R8 is featured in beautiful White exterior colour with Black Leather Interior. The exterior look has been enhanced with black 20' wheels. The Performance model gets a sports suspension with stiffer springs and dampers, LED Laser lights, Carbon Fiber interior trim, Ceramic Brakes, Sport Exhaust, Racing Seats and Sport Steering. Comfort features include Navigation, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Parking Sensors, Audi's Virtual Cockpit which creates a unique driving experience as well as Apple Carplay and Android Auto.
The R8 is lavishly appointed with Nappa leather with plenty of carbon available to spice things up further. The cockpit is dominated by the instrument binnacle and its 12.3-inch instrument display, ahead of which sits a steering wheel that takes the term "multifunction" to the next level. Start/Stop, Infotainment, screen configurations, gear changes - all of it is controlled by the steering wheel.
