Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Audi R8

6,653 KM

Details Description Features

$249,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$249,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2020 Audi R8

2020 Audi R8

5.2 quattro V10perform.Spyder,611HP,CERAMIC BRAKES

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Audi R8

5.2 quattro V10perform.Spyder,611HP,CERAMIC BRAKES

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 7635250
  2. 7635250
  3. 7635250
  4. 7635250
  5. 7635250
  6. 7635250
  7. 7635250
  8. 7635250
  9. 7635250
  10. 7635250
Contact Seller

$249,800

+ taxes & licensing

6,653KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7635250
  • Stock #: PC7374
  • VIN: WUA4BCFX2L7900222

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ibis White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC7374
  • Mileage 6,653 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 AUDI R8 SPIDER | V10 PERFORMANCE | QUATTRO | 611 HP | DUAL CLUTCH | NAVIGATION | BACK UP CAMERA | 20-INCH WHEELS | LED LASER LIGHTS | CERAMIC BRAKES | CARBON FIBER INTERIOR TRIM | SPORT SUSPENSION | SPORT EXHAUST | RACING STYLE SEATS| SPORT STEERING WHEEL | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | BANG & OLUFSEN AUDIO | WIRELESS PHONE CHARGER | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







The 2020 Audi R8 Spider is powered by naturally aspirated V10 engine that makes blistering 611 Horsepower and 417 lb-ft of torque. The naturally aspirated V10 is becoming a rare option as manufacturers move to hybrid or turbocharged platforms so better not sleep on a car like this. The R8 also has received Auid's famous Quattro AWD system that will help put all that power on the road safely. The seven-speed dual clutch Gearbox works mind boggling fast and with the steering wheel mounted paddle shifter you will feel like a racecar driver The Performance package also adds the Sport Steering wheel. The center differential of the world-famous Quattro all-wheel drive system features a quicker-reacting electromagnetic clutch; the speedier response is needed to compensate the V10's torque, allowing a better emulation of rear-wheel-drive agility. All this, of course, while retaining the safety of AWD.







While the R8 is wrapped in flat orange wrap, this R8 is featured in beautiful White exterior colour with Black Leather Interior. The exterior look has been enhanced with black 20' wheels. The Performance model gets a sports suspension with stiffer springs and dampers, LED Laser lights, Carbon Fiber interior trim, Ceramic Brakes, Sport Exhaust, Racing Seats and Sport Steering. Comfort features include Navigation, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Parking Sensors, Audi's Virtual Cockpit which creates a unique driving experience as well as Apple Carplay and Android Auto.







The R8 is lavishly appointed with Nappa leather with plenty of carbon available to spice things up further. The cockpit is dominated by the instrument binnacle and its 12.3-inch instrument display, ahead of which sits a steering wheel that takes the term "multifunction" to the next level. Start/Stop, Infotainment, screen configurations, gear changes - all of it is controlled by the steering wheel.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Tinted Glass
Cruise Control
Compass
Cargo Area Light
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration
Trip Odometer
Phone
HD Radio
Apple CarPlay
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
HEATED
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Rear
Soft Top
MP3 Playback
2
LEATHER
Retained Accessory Power
Trunk release
PERFORMANCE EXHAUST
Rollover Protection System
low oil pressure
low washer fluid
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
Energy absorbing steering column
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Cylinder Deactivation
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
Convertible roof wind blocker
door pockets
Push-Button Start
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
range
power folding
Multi-function display
Sports
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
Post-Collision Safety System
Vehicle and Key Memory
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Wheels: alloy
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Shift knob trim: alloy
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Center differential: mechanical
Exhaust: dual tip
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Steering wheel trim: alloy
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power windows: remotely operated
Knee airbags: dual front
Parking sensors: front
Upholstery: premium leather
Front struts
Convertible rear window: glass
Convertible roof: power
Driver seat manual adjustments: 2
Passenger seat manual adjustments: 2
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Subwoofer: 1
Camera system: rearview
Center console trim: carbon
Dash trim: carbon
Door trim: carbon
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Floor material: carpet
Front seat type: sport bucket
Rear suspension type: double wishbone
Rear brake diameter: 14.0
Front brake type: carbon ceramic disc
Rear brake type: carbon ceramic disc
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Front air conditioning zones: single
Wheel locks: front and rear
Navigation system: hard drive
Front headrests: integrated
Remote CD changer location: behind seat
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Total speakers: 5
Front brake diameter: 15.0
Touch-sensitive controls
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Courtesy lights: door
Drive mode selector
Rearview monitor: in dash
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Wifi: hotspot
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Tire type: summer performance
Additional key: removable valet
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Impact sensor: door unlock
Watts: 140
Spare tire kit: tire sealant
Wheel spokes: 10
Interior accents: carbon fiber
Axle ratio: 3.59
Power door locks: auto-locking
Foot pedal trim: stainless steel
Headlights: LED
Alternator: 210 amps
Capless fuel filler system
In-Dash CD: DVD audio
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Phone: voice operated
Steering ratio: 15.7
Headliner trim: Alcantara
variable intermittent
Mid-mounted engine
Upholstery accents: perforated
Window defogger: rear
Rear spoiler: decklid
Battery rating: 420 CCA
Infotainment: Audi MMI Connect
Exhaust tip color: black
Rear spoiler color: carbon fiber
Navigation app: INRIX Traffic
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs
LAMP FAILURE
Customizable instrument cluster
stocks
Smart device app function: lock operation
Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.
Wireless charging station: front
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Memory Card Slot
Mirror color: carbon fiber
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
fuel cut-off
maintenance status
maintenance due
wiper activated
reverse gear tilt
audio security system
voice operated
12V front
auto high beam dimmer
speed sensitive
safety reverse
element
Google search
news
with read function
send destination to vehicle
vehicle location
in dash
Twitter
illuminated scuff plate
head protection chambers
under seat
Smartphone integration: Android Auto
GROUND EFFECTS/LOWER SPOILERS
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: real time traffic
Door sill trim: carbon
Rocker panel color: silver

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2017 Mercedes-Benz C...
 61,277 KM
$85,800 + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz S...
 11,999 KM
$108,800 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Camar...
 41,890 KM
$49,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory