2020 Audi R8

$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 5 , 7 2 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8254244

8254244 Stock #: PC7865

PC7865 VIN: WUA4BCFX8L7900614

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Mythos Black Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Stock # PC7865

Mileage 35,729 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Rollover Protection System Energy absorbing steering column Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Exterior Tinted Glass Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass Retained Accessory Power Cargo Area Light PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Ambient Lighting Air filtration Drive mode selector Media / Nav / Comm Phone HD Radio Apple CarPlay Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Comfort HEATED Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Battery Saver Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Additional Features Rear Soft Top MP3 Playback 2 LEATHER Trunk release PERFORMANCE EXHAUST low oil pressure low washer fluid digital odometer low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Cylinder Deactivation Braking Assist Heated windshield washer jets Convertible roof wind blocker door pockets integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Jack Emergency interior trunk release Radio: AM/FM range power folding Multi-function display Sports Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent Post-Collision Safety System Vehicle and Key Memory ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Wheels: alloy Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Brake drying Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Shift knob trim: alloy Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Storage: cargo net Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Center differential: mechanical Exhaust: dual tip Seatbelt force limiters: front Driver seat power adjustments: height Passenger seat power adjustments: height 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Wireless data link: Bluetooth Steering wheel trim: alloy Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Front wipers: rain sensing Power windows: remotely operated Knee airbags: dual front Parking sensors: front Upholstery: premium leather Front struts Convertible rear window: glass Convertible roof: power Driver seat manual adjustments: 2 Passenger seat manual adjustments: 2 Center console: front console with armrest and storage One-touch windows: 2 Subwoofer: 1 Camera system: rearview Center console trim: carbon Dash trim: carbon Door trim: carbon Side mirrors: auto-dimming Floor material: carpet Front seat type: sport bucket Rear suspension type: double wishbone Rear brake diameter: 14.0 Front brake type: carbon ceramic disc Rear brake type: carbon ceramic disc Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Grille color: black Window trim: black Taillights: LED Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Front air conditioning zones: single Wheel locks: front and rear Navigation system: hard drive Front headrests: integrated Remote CD changer location: behind seat Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Total speakers: 5 Front brake diameter: 15.0 Touch-sensitive controls Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Courtesy lights: door Rearview monitor: in dash Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Wifi: hotspot Battery: maintenance-free Tuned suspension: sport Tire type: summer performance Additional key: removable valet Electronic parking brake: auto off Impact sensor: door unlock Watts: 140 Spare tire kit: tire sealant Wheel spokes: 10 Interior accents: carbon fiber Axle ratio: 3.59 Power door locks: auto-locking Foot pedal trim: stainless steel Headlights: LED Alternator: 210 amps Capless fuel filler system In-Dash CD: DVD audio Multi-function remote: panic alarm Phone: voice operated Steering ratio: 15.7 Headliner trim: Alcantara variable intermittent Mid-mounted engine Upholstery accents: perforated Window defogger: rear Rear spoiler: decklid Battery rating: 420 CCA Infotainment: Audi MMI Connect Exhaust tip color: black Rear spoiler color: carbon fiber Navigation app: INRIX Traffic Connected in-car apps: Google POIs LAMP FAILURE Customizable instrument cluster stocks Smart device app function: lock operation Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in. Wireless charging station: front Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Memory Card Slot Mirror color: carbon fiber iPod/iPhone proximity entry system multi-function auto delay off fuel cut-off maintenance status maintenance due wiper activated reverse gear tilt audio security system voice operated 12V front auto high beam dimmer speed sensitive safety reverse element Google search news with read function send destination to vehicle vehicle location in dash Twitter illuminated scuff plate head protection chambers under seat Smartphone integration: Android Auto GROUND EFFECTS/LOWER SPOILERS Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Navigation data: real time traffic Door sill trim: carbon Rocker panel color: silver

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.