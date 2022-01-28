$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
2020 Audi R8
SPYDER V10 PERFORMANCE, QUATTRO, SPORT PACKAGE
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8254244
- Stock #: PC7865
- VIN: WUA4BCFX8L7900614
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mythos Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # PC7865
- Mileage 35,729 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 AUDI R8 SPYDER V10 PERFORMANCE EDITION | 5.2 LITRE FSI DUAL INJECTION V10 | 602 HP | QUATTRO AWD | FIXED SPORTS SUSPENSION | AUDI SPORT PACKAGE | DIAMOND QUILTED LEATHER PACKAGE | BLACK OPTICS PACKAGE | METALLIC PEARL PAINT EFFECT| AUDI LASER LIGHT | AUDI ADVANCE KEY | KEYLESS ENTRY | KEYLESS START | AUDI PHONE BOX | WIRELESS CHARGING | BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM | VENTILATED CERAMIC BRAKES | RED BRAKE CALIPER | CARBON FIBRE CONSTRUCTION | AUDI VIRTUAL COCKPIT | MMI NAVIGATION | AUDI CONNECT | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | HD RADIO | SIRIUS XM | BLUETOOTH | PARKING SYSTEM PLUS | REAR VIEW CAMERA | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
The 2020 Audi R8 Spyder V10 Performance is powered by a 5.2L FSI Dual Injection V10 engine that makes blistering 602 Horsepower and 417 lb-ft of torque. The V10 is becoming a rare option as manufacturers move to hybrid or turbocharged platforms so better not sleep on a car like this. The R8 also has received Audi's famous Quattro AWD system that will help put all that power on the road safely. The seven-speed dual-clutch S-Tronic Gearbox works mind-boggling fast and with the steering wheel mounted paddle shifter you will feel like a race car driver The Performance package also adds the Sport Steering wheel.
This R8 is featured in beautiful Black exterior colour with Black Leather Interior. The Performance model gets a sports suspension with stiffer springs and dampers, 20-inch wheels, LED Laser lights, Ceramic Brakes, Sport Exhaust, Racing Seats and Sport Steering. Comfort features include Navigation, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Parking Sensors, Audi's Virtual Cockpit which creates a unique driving experience as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
The R8 is lavishly appointed with Diamond Quilted leather with plenty of carbon available to spice things up further. The cockpit is dominated by the instrument cluster and its 12.3-inch instrument display, ahead of which sits a steering wheel that takes the term "multifunction" to the next level. Start/Stop, Infotainment, screen configurations, gear changes - all of it is controlled by the steering wheel.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.