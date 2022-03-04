2020 BMW 2-Series

$43,999 + taxes & licensing 2 7 , 0 5 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8497120

8497120 Stock #: IW19144A

IW19144A VIN: WBA2J3C00L7F56663

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Estoril Blue Metallic

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 27,050 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Heated Exterior Mirrors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer tilt steering Navigation System Safety Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Convenience Rain sensor wipers Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.