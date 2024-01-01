Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2020 BMW 230i

35,872 KM

Details Description Features

$35,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 BMW 230i

xDrive w/Apple CarPlay, Dual Zone A/C, Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2020 BMW 230i

xDrive w/Apple CarPlay, Dual Zone A/C, Bluetooth

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 11014319
  2. 11014319
  3. 11014319
  4. 11014319
  5. 11014319
  6. 11014319
  7. 11014319
  8. 11014319
  9. 11014319
  10. 11014319
  11. 11014319
  12. 11014319
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
35,872KM
Used
VIN WBA2J3C06L7G02870

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 35,872 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Power Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera

Seating

Driver memory seats

Additional Features

Park Assist
Power Front Seats
USB Ports
Lane Assist System
AUTO STOP/START
Drive Mode Select
SOS Support System
Harmon Kardon Premium Audio System
Touch Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2018 Ford Escape SEL 4WD w/ SYNC 3, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Ford Escape SEL 4WD w/ SYNC 3, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam 93,500 KM $20,490 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai KONA Luxury w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Hyundai KONA Luxury w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, A/C 83,196 KM $21,490 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda CR-V LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Honda CR-V LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C 77,800 KM $27,490 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2020 BMW 230i