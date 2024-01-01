Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2020 BMW 3 Series

77,685 KM

Details Description Features

$33,990

+ tax & licensing
2020 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Nav

2020 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

77,685KM
Used
VIN 3MW5R7J01L8B04510

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 77,685 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Blind Spot Assist

Exterior

Power Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Park Assist
Power Front Seats
Touchscreen Display
USB Ports
AUTO STOP/START
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
SOS Support System
Full Digital Cluster Display
Driver Memory Sea

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

2020 BMW 3 Series