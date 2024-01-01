2020 BMW 3 Series

Menu
Save More When You Finance: Special Financing Price: $29,950 / Cash Price: $30,950

Fully-loaded German Engineering! Clean CarFax - Financing for All Credit Types - Same Day Approval - Same Day Delivery. Comes with: <strong style=color: #000000; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: justify; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;>All Wheel Drive | </strong><strong style=color: #000000; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: justify; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;>Navigation | </strong><strong style=color: #000000; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: justify; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;>Leather | </strong><strong style=color: #000000; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: justify; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;>Sunroof | </strong><strong style=color: #000000; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: justify; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;>Blind Spot Monitoring | </strong><strong style=color: #000000; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: justify; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;>Lane Departure Warning | </strong><strong style=color: #000000; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: justify; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;>Adaptive Cruise Control | </strong><strong style=color: #000000; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: justify; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;>Apple CarPlay / Android Auto | </strong><strong>Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Bluetooth.</strong> Well Equipped - Spacious and Comfortable Seating - Advanced Safety Features - Extremely Reliable. Trades are Welcome. Looking for Financing? Get Pre-Approved from the comfort of your home by submitting our Online Finance Application: https://www.autorama.ca/financing/. We will be happy to match you with the right car and the right lender. At AUTORAMA, all of our vehicles are Hand-Picked, go through a 100-Point Inspection, and are Professionally Detailed corner to corner. We showcase over 250 high-quality used vehicles in our Indoor Showroom, so feel free to visit us - rain or shine! To schedule a Test Drive, call us at 866-283-8293 today! Pick your Car, Pick your Payment, Drive it Home. Autorama ~ Better Quality, Better Value, Better Cars.

Price - Our special discounted price is based on financing only. We offer high-quality vehicles at the lowest price. No haggle, No hassle, No admin, or hidden fees. Just our best price first! Prices exclude HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is accurate & up to date, we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all on our pages and listings. Prices may change without notice. Please verify all information in person with our sales associates. All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $995. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, and not Certified Special pricing is not available to commercial, dealer, and exporting purchasers.

Financing – Need financing? We offer rates as low as 6.99% with $0 Down and No Payment for 3 Months (O.A.C). Our experienced Financing Team works with major banks and lenders to get you approved for a car loan with the lowest rates and the most flexible terms. Click here to get pre-approved today: https://www.autorama.ca/financing/

Trade - Have a trade? We pay Top Dollar for your trade and take any year and model! Bring your trade in for a free appraisal.

AUTORAMA - Largest indoor used car dealership in Toronto with over 250 high-quality used vehicles to choose from - Located at 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8. View our inventory: https://www.autorama.ca/

Community – Our community matters to us. We make a difference, one car at a time, through our Care to Share Program (Free Cars for People in Need!). See our Care to share page for more info.</p>

2020 BMW 3 Series

330i | xDrive | Nav | Leather | Sunroof | BSM

2020 BMW 3 Series

330i | xDrive | Nav | Leather | Sunroof | BSM

AUTORAMA

1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

866-727-6298

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
92,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3MW5R7J02L8B27178

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 92,000 KM

Save More When You Finance: Special Financing Price: $29,950 / Cash Price: $30,950

Fully-loaded German Engineering! Clean CarFax - Financing for All Credit Types - Same Day Approval - Same Day Delivery. Comes with: All Wheel Drive | Navigation | Leather | Sunroof | Blind Spot Monitoring | Lane Departure Warning | Adaptive Cruise Control | Apple CarPlay / Android Auto | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Bluetooth. Well Equipped - Spacious and Comfortable Seating - Advanced Safety Features - Extremely Reliable. Trades are Welcome. Looking for Financing? Get Pre-Approved from the comfort of your home by submitting our Online Finance Application: https://www.autorama.ca/financing/. We will be happy to match you with the right car and the right lender. At AUTORAMA, all of our vehicles are Hand-Picked, go through a 100-Point Inspection, and are Professionally Detailed corner to corner. We showcase over 250 high-quality used vehicles in our Indoor Showroom, so feel free to visit us - rain or shine! To schedule a Test Drive, call us at 866-283-8293 today! Pick your Car, Pick your Payment, Drive it Home. Autorama ~ Better Quality, Better Value, Better Cars.

Price - Our special discounted price is based on financing only. We offer high-quality vehicles at the lowest price. No haggle, No hassle, No admin, or hidden fees. Just our best price first! Prices exclude HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is accurate & up to date, we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all on our pages and listings. Prices may change without notice. Please verify all information in person with our sales associates. All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $995. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, and not Certified Special pricing is not available to commercial, dealer, and exporting purchasers.

Financing – Need financing? We offer rates as low as 6.99% with $0 Down and No Payment for 3 Months (O.A.C). Our experienced Financing Team works with major banks and lenders to get you approved for a car loan with the lowest rates and the most flexible terms. Click here to get pre-approved today: https://www.autorama.ca/financing/
Trade - Have a trade? We pay Top Dollar for your trade and take any year and model! Bring your trade in for a free appraisal.  
AUTORAMA - Largest indoor used car dealership in Toronto with over 250 high-quality used vehicles to choose from - Located at 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8. View our inventory: https://www.autorama.ca/
Community – Our community matters to us. We make a difference, one car at a time, through our Care to Share Program (Free Cars for People in Need!). See our Care to share page for more info.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

