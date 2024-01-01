Menu
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Hold, Power Front Seats, Rearview Camera and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2020 BMW 3 Series include:<br> <br>Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Hold<br>Power Front Seats<br>Rearview Camera<br>Lane Departure warning<br>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br>Tri Zone A/C<br>Power Sunroof<br>Heated Front Seats<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 39385

2020 BMW 3 Series

57,099 KM

Details Description Features

$33,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

330i xDrive AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Tri Zone A/C, Power Sunroof

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
57,099KM
VIN 3MW5R7J09L8B40851

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 57,099 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Hold, Power Front Seats, Rearview Camera and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2020 BMW 3 Series include:

Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Hold
Power Front Seats
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure warning
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Tri Zone A/C
Power Sunroof
Heated Front Seats

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 39385

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Wireless Charger

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Power folding side mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Mitigation

Additional Features

Park Assist
PUSH START BUTTON
USB port
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Memory Driver’s Seat
Active Blind Spot Detection
Auto Start/Stop
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Hold
Tri Zone A/C
Full Digital Cluster Display
SOS Call Support
Auto Dimming Driver’s Side Mirror

