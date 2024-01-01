$32,790+ tax & licensing
2020 BMW 3 Series
330i xDrive AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Tri Zone A/C, Power Sunroof
2020 BMW 3 Series
330i xDrive AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Tri Zone A/C, Power Sunroof
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$32,790
+ taxes & licensing
Used
55,000KM
VIN 3MW5R7J03L8B33068
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 55,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Lane Departure Warning , SOS Call Support, Auto Start/Stop and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2020 BMW 3 Series include:
Lane Departure Warning
SOS Call Support
Auto Start/Stop
Heated Front Seats
Park Assist
Heated Steering Wheel
Auto Dimming Drivers Side Mirror
Power Sunroof
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 41982
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Power folding side mirrors
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Safety
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Additional Features
Park Assist
PUSH START BUTTON
USB port
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Memory Driver’s Seat
Auto Start/Stop
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Tri Zone A/C
Full Digital Cluster Display
Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Brake Hold
SOS Call Support
Auto Dimming Driver’s Side Mirror
Active Blind Spot Information System
$32,790
+ taxes & licensing
2020 BMW 3 Series