2020 BMW 4 Series

+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
+ taxes & licensing
2020 BMW 430i | X-DRIVE | AWD | COUPE | AUTOMATIC | M- SPORT PACKAGE | SMARTPHONE CONNECTIVITY | NAVIGATION | BACKUP CAMERA | SUNROOF | LANE ASSIST | COMFORT ACCESS | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS | LEATHER | PUSH BUTTON START | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
The BMW 4 Series is a staple in the sports coupe market, with the satisfaction of luxury and performance. Equiped with BMW's famous X-Drive All Wheel Drive system and a Twin Power Turbo Inline 4 that produces 248 HP. This beautiful coupe comes in beautiful White colour for Exterior and contrasting Black Leather Interior!
M-Sport Package adds exterior M styling accents, 19 inch M-Sport Wheels, 3-Spoke M Steering Wheel (multifunctional) gives the 430i an aggressive look on the road. Four Diverse Driving Modes Include Sport Mode, Sport +, Eco Pro Mode and Comfort Mode, giving the user all the capabilities at his fingertips controlled by the Touchpad Integrated System.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4