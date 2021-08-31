Menu
2020 BMW 4 Series

38,343 KM

$43,800

+ tax & licensing
Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

430i xDrive, COUPE, M-SPORT, NAV, CAM

2020 BMW 4 Series

430i xDrive, COUPE, M-SPORT, NAV, CAM

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

38,343KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7753368
  • Stock #: PC7483
  • VIN: WBA4W5C02LFH93053

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 38,343 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 BMW 430i | X-DRIVE | AWD | COUPE | AUTOMATIC | M- SPORT PACKAGE | SMARTPHONE CONNECTIVITY | NAVIGATION | BACKUP CAMERA | SUNROOF | LANE ASSIST | COMFORT ACCESS | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS | LEATHER | PUSH BUTTON START | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







The BMW 4 Series is a staple in the sports coupe market, with the satisfaction of luxury and performance. Equiped with BMW's famous X-Drive All Wheel Drive system and a Twin Power Turbo Inline 4 that produces 248 HP. This beautiful coupe comes in beautiful White colour for Exterior and contrasting Black Leather Interior!







M-Sport Package adds exterior M styling accents, 19 inch M-Sport Wheels, 3-Spoke M Steering Wheel (multifunctional) gives the 430i an aggressive look on the road. Four Diverse Driving Modes Include Sport Mode, Sport +, Eco Pro Mode and Comfort Mode, giving the user all the capabilities at his fingertips controlled by the Touchpad Integrated System.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
driver seat
Ambient Lighting
Trip Odometer
Phone
HD Radio
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Climate Control
HEATED
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Rear
Carpet
2
Panic Alarm
Retained Accessory Power
10
Trunk release
Woodgrain
low oil pressure
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
Energy absorbing steering column
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
Run flat tires
one-touch open/close
door unlock
Push-Button Start
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
range
Audio system
power folding
sliding sunshade
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
Vehicle and Key Memory
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Shift knob trim: alloy
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Center differential: mechanical
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
2-stage unlocking doors
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Regenerative braking system
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Storage: door pockets
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Upholstery: leatherette
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power windows: remotely operated
Knee airbags: dual front
Subwoofer: 2
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Parking sensors: front
Front struts
Front suspension type: double ball joint
Satellite communications: BMW Assist
Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
One-touch windows: 2
Camera system: rearview
Total speakers: 7
Power activated trunk/hatch: open and close
Front seat type: sport bucket
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Watts: 205
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Impact sensor: alert system
Phone: hands free
Navigation system: hard drive
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Interior accents: aluminum
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Courtesy lights: door
Drive mode selector
Rearview monitor: in dash
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Battery: maintenance-free
Front brake diameter: 12.3
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Easy entry: manual driver seat
Power door locks: auto-locking
Floor material: cargo area carpet
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear brake diameter: 11.8
Hard drive: 20GB
Headlights: LED
Armrests: rear center folding with pass-thru
Axle ratio: 2.81
Front fog lights: LED
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Lane deviation sensors
Traffic sign recognition
Steering ratio: 15.1
Dash trim: simulated wood
variable intermittent
Battery disconnect
Door trim: leatherette
Window defogger: rear
Center console trim: leatherette
LAMP FAILURE
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
Infotainment screen size: 8.8 in.
ADAPTIVE
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Automatic emergency braking: front
iPod/iPhone
single disc
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
visual warning
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
mast
simulated wood
maintenance due
wiper activated
reverse gear tilt
power glass
audio security system
voice operated
12V front
speed sensitive
safety reverse
vehicle location
rear center with cupholders
12V rear
manual passenger seat
front pedestrian
Smartphone integration: Apple CarPlay
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Navigation data: real time traffic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

