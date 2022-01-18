2020 BMW M5

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 3 , 5 5 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8141386

8141386 Stock #: PC7806

PC7806 VIN: WBSJF0C00LB449002

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Singapore Gray Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC7806

Mileage 13,552 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Energy absorbing steering column Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass Heated Steering Wheel HEAD-UP DISPLAY Retained Accessory Power Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer driver seat Drive mode selector Passenger Seat Media / Nav / Comm Phone HD Radio Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Comfort Climate Control HEATED Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Additional Features Rear 3 20 Carpet 2 LEATHER STEERING WHEEL Trunk release low oil pressure digital odometer low fuel level Leatherette PADDLE SHIFTER side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist Rear spoiler: Lip Heated windshield washer jets door unlock Active suspension integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Cornering brake control Touch screen display Jack Emergency interior trunk release Radio: AM/FM range Audio system power folding Multi-function display Sports Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Post-Collision Safety System Vehicle and Key Memory ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Satellite radio: SiriusXM Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Armrests: rear center folding with storage and pass-thru Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front One-touch windows: 4 Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Center differential: mechanical Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split 2-stage unlocking doors Front spring type: coil Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Regenerative braking system Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Storage: door pockets Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Front wipers: rain sensing Knee airbags: dual front Subwoofer: 2 Easy entry: power steering wheel Memorized settings: 2 driver Parking sensors: front Upholstery: premium leather Front struts Suspension control: electronic Satellite communications: BMW Assist Driver adjustable suspension: ride control Tire type: performance Shift knob trim: leather Center console: front console with armrest and storage Limited slip differential: rear Premium brand: harman/kardon Surround sound: 5.1 Camera system: rearview Rolling code security: remote Rear brake diameter: 15.0 Power activated trunk/hatch: open and close Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Front seat type: sport bucket Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Axle ratio: 3.15 Grille color: black Window trim: black Taillights: LED Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Impact sensor: alert system Phone: hands free Total speakers: 14 Watts: 600 Navigation system: hard drive Exhaust: quad tip Front headrests: integrated Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Rear brake width: 1.1 Interior accents: aluminum Assist handle: front Touch-sensitive controls Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Painted brake calipers Courtesy lights: door Rearview monitor: in dash Power door locks: anti-lockout Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Wifi: hotspot Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming Premium brakes Battery: maintenance-free Tuned suspension: sport Electronic parking brake: auto off Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps Blind spot safety: sensor/alert Digital Sound Processing Power windows: safety reverse Ambient lighting: color-adjustable Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Floor material: cargo area carpet Front shock type: twin-tube gas Rear shock type: twin-tube gas Spare tire kit: inflator kit Hard drive: 20GB Mirror color: black Headlights: LED Cross traffic alert: rear Front brake width: 1.42 Center console trim: aluminum Dash trim: aluminum Door trim: aluminum Multi-function remote: panic alarm Pre-collision warning system: audible warning Lane deviation sensors Traffic sign recognition Headliner trim: Alcantara variable intermittent Battery disconnect Rear spoiler color: black Window defogger: rear Front brake diameter: 15.6 Footwell lights: color-adjustable Exhaust tip color: black Steering ratio: 14.3 Connected in-car apps: Facebook LAMP FAILURE Customizable instrument cluster Smart device app function: horn/light operation stocks weather Pedestrian Detection Infotainment screen size: 10.2 in. Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in. Wireless charging station: front ADAPTIVE Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Cargo area floor mat: carpet Cornering Automatic emergency braking: front iPod/iPhone single disc proximity entry system multi-function auto delay off fuel cut-off visual warning height reclining lock operation maintenance status mast maintenance due wiper activated reverse gear tilt audio security system voice operated 12V front sensor-activated auto high beam dimmer speed sensitive Google search news self-leveling vehicle location 12V rear auto-locking Twitter tire sealant front pedestrian carbon Gesture infotainment controls vibrating steering wheel Smartphone integration: Apple CarPlay Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Navigation data: real time traffic

