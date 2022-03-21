$135,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
2020 BMW M5
COMPETITION, 617HP,CERAMIC BRAKES , BANG&OLUFSEN
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
$135,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8729174
- Stock #: PC8321
- VIN: WBSJF0C0XLCD47459
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Snapper Rocks Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC8321
- Mileage 36,632 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 BMW M5 COMPETITION | 4.4 LITER TWIN TURBO | 617HP | COMPETITION PACKAGE | CARBON CERAMIC BRAKES | CARBON FIBER ROOF | HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS | NAVIGATION | M MULTIFUNCTION SEATS | HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM | CONNECTED DRIVE SERVICES | CONNECTED PACKAGE PROFESSIONAL | BMW GESTURE CONTROL | WLAN HOTSPOT | HIGH BEAM ASSISTANT | DRIVING ASSISTANT | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | COMFORT ACCESS | BACKUP CAMERA | M SPORTS EXHAUST SYSTEM | ALCANTARA ROOF | DISPLAY KEY | CLEAN CARFAX | CANADIAN VEHICLE
The 2020 BMW M5, has proven over the years that it's a well-engineered masterpiece, that adds an exhilarating twist to all aspects of driving. This model is equipped with BMW's most coveted Competition trim. This combination adds a performance-enhancing package to the already powerful 4.4 Liter Twinturbo V8 Engine that can now produce up to 617 HP.
Featured in an unique Marina Bay Metallic Blue exterior paint, this 2020 BMW M5 also has all the unique BMW options available to it such as, M Carbon Fiber Engine Cover, M Sport Exhausts, individual shadowline headlights, M Sport Carbon-Ceramic Brakes, and Stiffer Springs and Suspension components.
Inside this car is also fully loaded with features not seen anywhere else such as, an upgraded two tone Full Merino Leather Interior, Carbon Fiber roof, M Sport Steering Wheel with paddle shifters, and BMW M5 Competition illuminated Door sill.
Of course we cannot forget amenities unique to only BMW such as, an Ambient Air Package, Heated Front Seats, Traffic Jam assist, Driving assistant, Active Protection, BMW Gesture Controls, Surround View Camera, Harman/Kardon Sound System, and many more.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.