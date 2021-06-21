Menu
2020 BMW M8

1,601 KM

Platinum Cars Inc.

Competition Convertible, 617HP, EXEC PKG, NAV

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

1,601KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Donington Grey Metallic
  Interior Colour Ivory White/Night Blue
  Body Style Convertible
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 2-door
  Mileage 1,601 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 BMW M8 COMPETITION CONVERTIBLE | V8 617 HP | EXECUTIVE PACKAGE | DRIVING ASSISTANT PROFESSIONAL | NAVIGATION | BACK UP CAMERA | SURROUND CAMERA | HEATED AND VENTED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | M-SPORT SEATS | M-SPORT EXHAUST | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | CONNECTED DRIVE | HEADS UP DISPLAY | BOWERS AND WILKINS SURROUND SYSTEM | DIAMOND STITCHED LEATHER | FRONT COLLISION WARNING | ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST | LANE DEPARTURE WARNING | WIRELESS PHONE CHARGER | AMBIENT LIGHTING | MEMORY SEATS | CANADIAN VEHCILE | CLEAN CARFAX | ONE OWNER







The 2020 broght the biggest and most powerful BMW 2-door convertible. The BMW M8 Competition is powered by a twin-turbo V8 producing incredible 617 Horspower and 553 lb-ft of torque. The engine is coupled with 8-speed automatic gearbox and adjustable AWD system that can be engaged as AWD, AWD Sport or RWD mode. Because of the twin-turbo setup you will get great performance at any rpm range and although being 4600lbs heavy, it can accelerate from 0-60 mp/h in just 2.8 seconds. This car is loaded with technolgy that helps you drive depending on what you need from the car, this M8 comes with electric brake booster that depending whether you are in comfort or sport mode will adjust how sharp the brakes are engaged.







This being the Convertible model, with just push of a button you will be able to retract the roof and you and your passangers will enjoy all the outside elements, it will also help you to hear that V8 engine roar even better when the exhaust is in sport setting. This M8 also looks stunning. The Brands Hatch Grey colour looks spectacular with the black 20-inch M-Sport wheels.The inside is also kept with the highest standarts that combines M-Sport performance needs and BMW luxury. The car has comfortable M-Sport seats, Leather m-Sport Steering wheel. You will get the special Diamond Stitched leather on seats as well as doors. There is also ambient lighting and that in combination with the Bowers Wilkins audio system will look amazing.







Other features in this car include Lane Departure Assist, 360 Camera, Heated and Vented Seats, Air Collar, Navigation, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heads up Display and more.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

