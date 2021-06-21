2020 BMW M8

$156,800 + taxes & licensing 1 , 6 0 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7353824

7353824 Stock #: PC7112

PC7112 VIN: WBSDZ0C02LCD42132

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Donington Grey Metallic

Interior Colour Ivory White/Night Blue

Body Style Convertible

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Stock # PC7112

Mileage 1,601 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control Clock Remote Engine Start External temperature display Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Phone Compass Power Options Power Steering Wheel Comfort Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel HEATED Cargo Area Light Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Rear Soft Top HEAD-UP DISPLAY Carpet 2 16 LEATHER Retained Accessory Power STEERING WHEEL Trunk release Battery Saver Rollover Protection System low oil pressure digital odometer Energy absorbing steering column low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER driver seat side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Puddle Lamps Braking Assist Rear spoiler: Lip Heated windshield washer jets door unlock Convertible roof wind blocker Active suspension door pockets Push-Button Start integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Cornering brake control HD Radio Touch screen display Jack Emergency interior trunk release Radio: AM/FM range Audio system power folding Carbon fiber Multi-function display Sports Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Post-Collision Safety System Vehicle and Key Memory ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Total speakers: 10 Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Shift knob trim: alloy Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Center differential: mechanical Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Rear seat folding: split 2-stage unlocking doors Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Regenerative braking system Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Front spring type: pneumatic Rear spring type: pneumatic Self leveling suspension Front wipers: rain sensing Power windows: remotely operated Knee airbags: dual front Subwoofer: 2 Memorized settings: 2 driver Power outlet(s): 12V front Upholstery: premium leather Front struts Suspension control: electronic Satellite communications: BMW Assist Dash trim: leather Convertible rear window: glass Convertible roof: power Driver adjustable suspension: ride control Tire type: performance Center console: front console with armrest and storage One-touch windows: 2 Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks Premium brand: harman/kardon Surround sound: 5.1 Camera system: rearview Center console trim: carbon Door trim: carbon Rear brake diameter: 15.0 Power activated trunk/hatch: open and close Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Front seat type: sport bucket Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Axle ratio: 3.15 Grille color: black Window trim: black Taillights: LED Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Impact sensor: alert system Phone: hands free Navigation system: hard drive Exhaust: quad tip Front headrests: integrated Exhaust tip color: chrome Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Side door type: soft close Interior accents: aluminum Touch-sensitive controls Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Painted brake calipers Courtesy lights: door Drive mode selector Rearview monitor: in dash Power door locks: anti-lockout Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Wifi: hotspot Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming Premium brakes Battery: maintenance-free Foot pedal trim: aluminum Electronic parking brake: auto off Digital Sound Processing Locking differential: rear Ambient lighting: color-adjustable Easy entry: manual driver seat Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Rear seat type: 50-50 split bench Floor material: cargo area carpet Front shock type: twin-tube gas Rear shock type: twin-tube gas Spare tire kit: inflator kit Hard drive: 20GB Mirror color: black Headlights: LED Headlight bezel color: black Wheels: painted alloy Multi-function remote: panic alarm Pre-collision warning system: audible warning variable intermittent Battery disconnect Rear headrests: integrated Rear spoiler color: black Window defogger: rear Front brake diameter: 15.6 Footwell lights: color-adjustable Steering ratio: 14.3 LAMP FAILURE Customizable instrument cluster Smart device app function: horn/light operation stocks weather Connected in-car apps: Google search Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in. Wireless charging station: front Ventilated ADAPTIVE Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Infotainment screen size: 10.25 in. Cornering Automatic emergency braking: front iPod/iPhone proximity entry system multi-function auto delay off fuel cut-off visual warning height reclining lock operation maintenance status maintenance due wiper activated reverse gear tilt audio security system voice operated sensor-activated auto high beam dimmer speed sensitive safety reverse element news self-leveling remote operation vehicle location auto-locking maintenance scheduling tire sealant manual passenger seat front pedestrian head protection chambers Gesture infotainment controls Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Navigation data: real time traffic Armrests: heated front Watts: 408 Smartphone integration: wireless Apple CarPlay Front stabilizer bar: active electronic actuator Rear stabilizer bar: active electronic actuator

