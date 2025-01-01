Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Driver Seat Memory System, Dual Zone Front Climate Control, Rear Climate Control and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Front Heated Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Rear Climate Control
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
GPS Navigation
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
USB Input
Push Button Start
Traffic Sign Recognition
Heated Steering Wheel
Rain Sensing Wipers
Sunroof
Rear View Camera
Parking Sensors
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Ambient Lighting

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 64736

2020 BMW X1

66,000 KM

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing
2020 BMW X1

xDrive28i AWD w/ Front Heated Seats, Rearview Cam, Power Moonroof

12889634

2020 BMW X1

xDrive28i AWD w/ Front Heated Seats, Rearview Cam, Power Moonroof

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
66,000KM
VIN WBXJG9C09L5P65914

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 64736
  • Mileage 66,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Driver Seat Memory System, Dual Zone Front Climate Control, Rear Climate Control and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Front Heated Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Rear Climate Control
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
GPS Navigation
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
USB Input
Push Button Start
Traffic Sign Recognition
Heated Steering Wheel
Rain Sensing Wipers
Sunroof
Rear View Camera
Parking Sensors
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Ambient Lighting

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 64736

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Ambient Lighting
Front heated seats

Power Options

Power Passenger Seat

Exterior

Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Driver Seat Memory System

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Traffic sign recognition

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

647-559-3297

2020 BMW X1