2020 BMW X1

16,452 KM

xDrive28i, NAV, M-SPORT, HEATED, CAM, CARPLAY

xDrive28i, NAV, M-SPORT, HEATED, CAM, CARPLAY

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

16,452KM
Used
  Stock #: PC6238
  • VIN: WBXJG9C02L5P50459

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  Stock # PC6238
  • Mileage 16,452 KM

2020 BMW X1 | xDrive 28i | AWD | M-SPORT PACKAGE | AUTOMATIC | CAMERA | PUSH BUTTON START | HEATED LEATHER SEATS | COMFORT ACCESS | PARKING SENSORS | BACKUP CAMERA | PANORAMA ROOF | SPORTS SEATS | LARGER FUEL TANK | ADAPTIVE CRUSIE CONTROL | DRIVING ASSIST | APPLE CARPLAY | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







This 2020 BMW X1 xDrive 28i comes featured in gorgeous Metallic Black Exterior paired with Black Leather Interior. 2.0 Liter Turbo Charged producing 228 Horsepower and 258 lb-ft of Torque. The M-Sport Package will give this compact SUV a sporty look. With the leather wrapped M-Sport Steering Wheel you will feel how sporty and nimble this car is.







This BMW X1 comes with Smart Key with Push-Button Start, Roof Rails, Auto-Dimming Mirror; Power Driver's Seat ,Dual-zone automatic Climate Control, Power Door Locks, Dynamic Cruise Control, Apple CarPlay, Navigation, BMW iDrive, Backup Camera. Tilt and Telescopic Steering, AM/FM/.XM/CD/MP3 audio system with auxiliary/USB inputs and Eight Speakers, Rear Washer/Wiper. Safety features includes Driver Airbag Driver-Side Front Airbag, Electronic brake force distribution, Passenger Airbag, Passenger-side front airbag, Roof Side Curtain, Side-Curtain Airbags, Side Airbag, and Front Side Airbags. Buy in comfort knowing this is a Local Ontario Vehicle!







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Traction Control
Stability Control
Hill Descent Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Trip Odometer
Phone
Compass
Trip Computer
Roof Rails
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Power
Tinted
Rear Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Rear
3
Cargo Net
2
Panic Alarm
Retained Accessory Power
Trunk release
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
8
low fuel
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
Energy absorbing steering column
coolant
driver seat
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Run flat tires
door unlock
door pockets
engine oil
Push-Button Start
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
HD Radio
Touch screen display
Jack
Radio: AM/FM
range
Audio system
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
Vehicle and Key Memory
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Shift knob trim: alloy
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Center differential: mechanical
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Trailer hitch: ready
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Regenerative braking system
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Headlights: auto delay off
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Upholstery: leatherette
Front wipers: rain sensing
Knee airbags: dual front
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Grille color: chrome
Parking sensors: front
Front suspension type: double ball joint
Satellite communications: BMW Assist
Front struts: MacPherson
Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Camera system: rearview
Anti-theft system: alarm with remote
Rolling code security: remote
Total speakers: 7
Floor material: carpet
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Watts: 205
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Impact sensor: alert system
Phone: hands free
Navigation system: hard drive
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Real time traffic
Assist handle: front
Touch-sensitive controls
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Steering ratio: 15.9
Courtesy lights: door
Drive mode selector
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Battery: maintenance-free
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Rear spoiler: roofline
Power windows: safety reverse
Power door locks: auto-locking
Interior accents: chrome
Fender lip moldings: black
Rear bumper color: black
Alternator: 210 amps
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Storage: accessory hook
Window trim: aluminum
Roof rails color: aluminum
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Lane deviation sensors
Traffic sign recognition
variable intermittent
halogen
Battery disconnect
Dash trim: leatherette
Door trim: leatherette
Window defogger: rear
Axle ratio: 3.20
Center console trim: leatherette
Rocker panel color: black
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
chrome surround
Infotainment screen size: 8.8 in.
ADAPTIVE
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Automatic emergency braking: front
iPod/iPhone
single disc
multi-function
Warnings and reminders: lamp failure
fuel cut-off
visual warning
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
mast
rear folding
12V front and rear
maintenance due
wiper activated
reverse gear tilt
audio security system
voice operated
auto high beam dimmer
speed sensitive
with washer
vehicle location
cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
front pedestrian
Smartphone integration: Apple CarPlay

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

