2020 BMW X1
xDrive28i, PREMIUM, M-SPORT, AWD, NAV, PANO, CAM
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
$44,800
- Listing ID: 8412054
- Stock #: PC8013
- VIN: WBXJG9C01L5P55264
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 32,501 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 BMW X1 | xDrive 28i | AWD | M-SPORT PACKAGE | PERFORMANCE CONTROL | NAVIGATION | M-AERODYNAMICS PACKAGE | AUTOMATIC | BACKUP CAMERA | PUSH BUTTON START | LED HEADLIGHTS | LED FOG LIGHTS | HEATED LEATHER SEATS | COMFORT ACCESS | PARK DISTANCE CONTROL | BACKUP CAMERA | PANORAMIC ROOF | SPORT SEATS | STORAGE COMPARTMENT PACKAGE | ADAPTIVE CRUSIE CONTROL | DRIVING ASSIST | APPLE CARPLAY | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
This 2020 BMW X1 xDrive 28i comes featured in a gorgeous Mineral White Metallic Exterior paired with a Black Leather Interior with aluminum trim. The 2.0-litre Turbo Charged 4-cylinder engine produces 228 Horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. The M-Sport Package gives this compact SUV a sporty look. With the leather-wrapped, Multi-function M-Sport Steering Wheel, you will feel how sporty and nimble this car is.
This BMW X1 comes with Smart Key with Push-Button Start, Roof Rails, Auto-Dimming Mirror; Power Driver's Seat, Dual-zone Automatic Climate Control, Power Door Locks, Dynamic Cruise Control, Navigation, BMW iDrive, Backup Camera. Tilt and Telescopic Steering, AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 audio system with auxiliary/USB inputs and Eight Speakers, Rear Washer/Wiper. Safety features include Driver Airbag Driver-Side Front Airbag, Electronic brake force distribution, Passenger Airbag, Passenger-side front airbag, Roof Side Curtain, Side-Curtain Airbags, Side Airbag, and Front Side Airbags. Buy in comfort knowing this is a Local Ontario Vehicle!
Vehicle Features
