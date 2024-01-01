$31,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 BMW X3
xDrive30i AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Tri Zone A/C, Rearview Cam
2020 BMW X3
xDrive30i AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Tri Zone A/C, Rearview Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$31,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
71,656KM
VIN 5UXTY5C06LLT32928
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 27603
- Mileage 71,656 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Panoramic Sunroof, Keyless Entry, Power Folding Mirrors and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2020 BMW X3 include:
Panoramic Sunroof
Keyless Entry
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Steering Wheel
Auto Stop/Start
Drive Select Mode
Blind Spot Assist
Driver Memory Seat
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 27603
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Power Front Seats
Blind Spot Assist
Exterior
Panoramic Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start
Additional Features
Power Folding Mirrors
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Interior ambient lighting
Driver Memory Seat
USB Inputs
AUTO STOP/START
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Drive Select Mode
Tri Zone A/C
Front & Rear Sensor
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
$31,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2020 BMW X3