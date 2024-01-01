Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Panoramic Sunroof, Keyless Entry, Power Folding Mirrors and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2020 BMW X3 include:

Panoramic Sunroof
Keyless Entry
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Steering Wheel
Auto Stop/Start
Drive Select Mode
Blind Spot Assist
Driver Memory Seat

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 27603

Details Description Features

$31,990

+ tax & licensing
2020 BMW X3

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
71,656KM
VIN 5UXTY5C06LLT32928

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 27603
  • Mileage 71,656 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Power Front Seats
Blind Spot Assist

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Interior ambient lighting
Driver Memory Seat
USB Inputs
AUTO STOP/START
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Drive Select Mode
Tri Zone A/C
Front & Rear Sensor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2020 BMW X3