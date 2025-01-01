$31,990+ tax & licensing
2020 BMW X3
xDrive30i AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Panoramic Moonroof, Nav
2020 BMW X3
xDrive30i AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Panoramic Moonroof, Nav
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$31,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
72,884KM
VIN 5UXTY5C00L9D44427
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 72,884 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Heated Front Seats, Navigation , Heated Rear Seats and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere.
The top features for this 2020 BMW X3 include:
Heated Front Seats
Navigation
Heated Rear Seats
Heads-Up Display
SOS Call Assist
Front Collision Warning
Lane Departure Warning
Push Button Start
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 44018
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Garage door opener
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start
Safety
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Exterior
Panoramic Moonroof
Power folding side mirrors
Additional Features
Park Assist
Heads-Up Display
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind Spot Detection
Touchscreen Display
Memory Driver’s Seat
USB Ports
Auto Start/Stop
Cross Traffic Warning
Drive Mode Select
Front Collision Warning
Tri Zone A/C
12V Outlets
Power Liftgate
SOS Call Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
