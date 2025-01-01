Menu
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Heated Front Seats, Navigation , Heated Rear Seats and more!

The top features for this 2020 BMW X3 include:

Heated Front Seats
Navigation
Heated Rear Seats
Heads-Up Display
SOS Call Assist
Front Collision Warning
Lane Departure Warning
Push Button Start

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 44018

2020 BMW X3

72,884 KM

$31,990

+ tax & licensing
VIN 5UXTY5C00L9D44427

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 72,884 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Heated Front Seats, Navigation , Heated Rear Seats and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2020 BMW X3 include:

Heated Front Seats
Navigation
Heated Rear Seats
Heads-Up Display
SOS Call Assist
Front Collision Warning
Lane Departure Warning
Push Button Start

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 44018

Interior

Cruise Control
Garage door opener
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning

Exterior

Panoramic Moonroof
Power folding side mirrors

Additional Features

Park Assist
Heads-Up Display
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind Spot Detection
Touchscreen Display
Memory Driver’s Seat
USB Ports
Auto Start/Stop
Cross Traffic Warning
Drive Mode Select
Front Collision Warning
Tri Zone A/C
12V Outlets
Power Liftgate
SOS Call Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2020 BMW X3