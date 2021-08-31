+ taxes & licensing
2020 BMW X6 | XDRIVE AWD | 3.0 LITRE I6 TURBO | 335 HP | PREMIUM ENHANCED | M-SPORT PACKAGE | M SPORT DIFFERENTIAL | REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT | HEAT COMFORT PACKAGE | INDIVIDUAL LEATHER DASHBOARD | CARBON FIBER INTERIOR TRIM | DRIVING ASSISTANT PACKAGE | 360 CAM | NAVIGATION | HEAD UP DISPLAY | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | BACK UP CAMERA | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | COMFORT ACCESS | SOFT CLOSE DOORS | PARKING ASSITANCE SYSTEM PLUS | HEATED AND VENTED FRONT SEATS | HEATED REAR SEATS | M-SPORT SEATS | ADAPTIVE LED HEADLIGHTS | HARMON KARDON SOUND SYSTEM | WIRELESS PHONE CHARGER | WIRELESS HOTSPOT | CONNECTED SERVICES | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
The 2020 BMW X6 is powered by Turbocharged 3.0L I6 producing 335 Horsepower mated to xDrive All Wheel Drive system and a fast 8-Speed Automatic transmission with Paddle Shifters provides mind-blowing performance from this Premium SUV. Through the Infotainment System you will be able to choose between Comfort, Sport, Sport+ Modes for Engine Response, Steering Feel and Suspension Firmness.
The BMW X6 keeps its iconic luxury BMW look, however with M-Sport Package new aerodynamics, and wheels are fitted with the elegant Blue exterior to make it a truely memorable car.
The Interior is wrapped in Black Leather which not only looks but feels premium. For winter days you will have Heated Seats and Steering wheel. For an extre a premum feel, this model features rear seat entertainment. As an addition the front seats are also Vented for hotter summer days. The looks of Interior is enhanced with Carbon Fiber Trim pieces. BMW iDrive Navigation System comes standard along with a Backup Camera for guidance, Heads Up Display, so you never need to take eyes off the road. The rear seats are also Heated.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
